Waters (WAT) Gets a Sell Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Sell rating to Waters (WAT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Waters with a $200.67 average price target.

Waters’ market cap is currently $14.1B and has a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Elizabeth Rae, the SVP, Global HR of WAT sold 5,000 shares for a total of $917,650.

Waters Corp. is a measurement company, which engages in the analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services liquid chromatography and ultra performance liquid chromatography instruments, columns and other chemistry consumables that can be integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The TA Instruments segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.