Waste Management (WM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Christine Brown- February 18, 2021, 8:35 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Waste Management (WM) today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Management with a $125.20 average price target.

Waste Management’s market cap is currently $47.42B and has a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 236.74.

Waste Management, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States. The Tier 3 segment comprises all remaining areas, including the Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Eastern Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

