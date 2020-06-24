Waste Management (WM) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Waste Management (WM) today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $126.79 and a one-year low of $85.34. Currently, Waste Management has an average volume of 2.67M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waste Management, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States. The Tier 3 segment comprises all remaining areas, including the Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Eastern Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.