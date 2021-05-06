Waste Management (WM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Raymond James gave Waste Management (NYSE: WM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Waste Management yesterday and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.77, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.31 and a one-year low of $94.13. Currently, Waste Management has an average volume of 1.98M.

Headquartered in Texas and founded in 1987, Waste Management, Inc. provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides services that range from collection and disposal to recycling and renewable energy generation.