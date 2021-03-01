Waste Connections (WCN) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections (WCN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Connections is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.50, a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Based on Waste Connections’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 billion and had a net profit of $133 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 127 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCN in relation to earlier this year.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.