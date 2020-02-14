Waste Connections (WCN) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections (WCN), with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.56, close to its 52-week high of $103.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 80.2% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, XPO Logistics, and Union Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Connections is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.11, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $103.99 and a one-year low of $81.26. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 749.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.