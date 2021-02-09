Waste Connections (WCN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections (WCN) yesterday and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 64.5% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Waste Connections has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.25.

The company has a one-year high of $111.04 and a one-year low of $70.87. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 947K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 151 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCN in relation to earlier this year.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.