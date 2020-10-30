Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 59.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, First Industrial Realty, and Eastgroup Properties.

Washington Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $32.22 and a one-year low of $18.01. Currently, Washington Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 391.3K.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.