Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, John Guinee from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Washington Real Estate Investment (WRE), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.24, close to its 52-week low of $19.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Guinee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Guinee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Industrial Realty, Eastgroup Properties, and Highwoods Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Washington Real Estate Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.17.

Based on Washington Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.67 million and net profit of $54.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.74 million and had a net profit of $5.69 million.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.