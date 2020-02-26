Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.10, close to its 52-week low of $16.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.4% and a 31.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Warrior Met Coal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.67, implying a 77.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Warrior Met Coal’s market cap is currently $873.7M and has a P/E ratio of 2.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.