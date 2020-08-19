Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on August 17, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Warrior Met Coal with a $23.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.73 and a one-year low of $9.46. Currently, Warrior Met Coal has an average volume of 718.3K.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.