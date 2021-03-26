Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal (HCC) on March 21 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Warrior Met Coal with a $23.40 average price target.

Based on Warrior Met Coal’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $212 million and GAAP net loss of $33.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $205 million and had a net profit of $20.75 million.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.