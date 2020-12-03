Warburg Research Upgrades Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Buy

In a report issued on December 1, Oliver Schwarz from Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Buy, with a price target of EUR129.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $126.38.

Schwarz has an average return of 4.7% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwarz is ranked #2667 out of 7122 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.54, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on November 17, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR93.00 price target.

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $6B and has a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.76.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.