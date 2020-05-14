Warburg Research Upgrades ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFY) to Buy

In a report released yesterday, Patrick Schmidt from Warburg Research upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Schmidt is ranked #2282 out of 6546 analysts.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $926 million and net profit of $37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $913 million and had a net profit of $122 million.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment – whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. The Commerce segment comprises digital commerce platforms in the fields of consumer advice, matchmaking, experience & gift vouchers, and beauty & lifestyle. The company was founded on January 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Unterfoehring, Germany.