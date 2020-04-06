Warburg Research Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Warburg Research analyst Marc Rene Tonn maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) on April 2 and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.79, close to its 52-week low of $57.00.

Rene Tonn wrote:

“HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel fur Continental nach Eckdaten zum ersten Quartal und kassierter Prognose von 160 auf 105 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Das erste Quartal des Autozulieferers habe durch die Corona-Krise einen massiven Ruckschlag erlitten, schrieb Analyst Marc-Rene Tonn in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Auf dem aktuellen Niveau liege die Aktie allerdings nur knapp uber dem Buchwert./mf/nas Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:15 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $78.10, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR78.00 price target.

Based on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $299 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $712 million.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.