Warburg Research Remains a Buy on LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released yesterday, Oliver Schwarz from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS (LNXSF), with a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.00, close to its 52-week low of $35.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwarz is ranked #5188 out of 6127 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $69.34 average price target, representing a 94.5% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR73.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on LANXESS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $53.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.27 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo.