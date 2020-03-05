Warburg Research Maintains a Hold Rating on Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report released yesterday, Ulrich Huwald from Warburg Research maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen (QGEN), with a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.49, close to its 52-week high of $43.16.

Huwald has an average return of 57.4% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Huwald is ranked #5116 out of 6293 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.17, representing a -13.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.16 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 2.88M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services.