Warburg Research Keeps Their Buy Rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

In a report released today, Thilo Kleibauer from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF), with a price target of EUR76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50, equals to its 52-week high of $53.50.

Kleibauer has an average return of 4.1% when recommending HORNBACH Holding AG & Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Kleibauer is ranked #4760 out of 6594 analysts.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.94, implying a 55.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG and Co KGaA and its subsidiaries are involved in business of Retail and Real estate segments. The firm’s Retail segment comprises do-it-yourself megastores with garden stores across Germany with product divisions such as Hardware, Construction materials, Sanitary and Garden. Its Real Estate segment consists of retail properties mainly used by the operating units within the group.