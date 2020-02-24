Warburg Research Downgrades Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Hold

Warburg Research analyst Oliver Schwarz downgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Hold on February 21 and set a price target of EUR82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwarz is ranked #3380 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wacker Chemie AG is a Hold with an average price target of $78.87.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wacker Chemie AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $828 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.47 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.