Walt Disney (DIS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Feinseth covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Snap-on, Garmin, and Apple.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.33, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 1, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $153.41 and a one-year low of $107.32. Currently, Walt Disney has an average volume of 9.66M.

