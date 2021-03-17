Walt Disney (DIS) Receives a Buy from Tigress Financial

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $194.24, close to its 52-week high of $203.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walt Disney is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $207.62, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Based on Walt Disney’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.25 billion and net profit of $17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.88 billion and had a net profit of $2.11 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DIS in relation to earlier this year.

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI).

The company owns domestic cable networks like Disney, ESPN, Freeform and National Geographic, is involved in the production and distribution of television and motion picture content, operates theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and also offers streaming services.

Founded by Walter Elias Disney on October 16, 1923, the company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

