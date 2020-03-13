Walt Disney (DIS) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.81, close to its 52-week low of $91.64.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -13.0% and a 33.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walt Disney is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.59, implying a 56.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.20 price target.

Walt Disney’s market cap is currently $165.8B and has a P/E ratio of 14.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.82.

