Walmart (WMT) Receives a Hold from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Hold rating on Walmart (WMT) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 72.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $161.83 average price target.

Based on Walmart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $142 billion and had a net profit of $4.14 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 172 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Walmart, Inc. boasts retail and wholesale businesses. It offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices through its stores, Walmart.com and mobile apps. The company conducts its operations through three business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club (membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com). The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.