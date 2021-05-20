Walmart (WMT) Receives a Hold from Evercore ISI

In a report released yesterday, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Walmart (WMT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.1% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.38, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $153.66 and a one-year low of $117.01. Currently, Walmart has an average volume of 9.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 179 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

Walmart, Inc. boasts retail and wholesale businesses. It offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices through its stores, Walmart.com and mobile apps. The company conducts its operations through three business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club (membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com). The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

