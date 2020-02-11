Walmart (WMT) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Walmart (WMT), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.29.

The company has a one-year high of $125.38 and a one-year low of $95.00. Currently, Walmart has an average volume of 5.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 203 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

