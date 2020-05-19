Walmart (WMT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Walmart (WMT) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.08, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.38 and a one-year low of $100.25. Currently, Walmart has an average volume of 11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 157 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

Walmart, Inc. engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart International segment manages supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and cash & carryl outside of the United States. The Sam’s Club segment comprises membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com. The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

