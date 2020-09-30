Walmart (WMT) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Walmart (WMT), Robson Walton, sold shares of WMT for $103.2M.

Following Robson Walton’s last WMT Sell transaction on June 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 33.4%. In addition to Robson Walton, 2 other WMT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Walmart’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $138 billion and quarterly net profit of $6.48 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 billion and had a net profit of $3.61 billion. Currently, Walmart has an average volume of 611.84K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.50.

Based on 28 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $148.46, reflecting a -7.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Walmart has been negative according to 139 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Walmart, Inc. engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart International segment manages supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and cash & carryl outside of the United States. The Sam’s Club segment comprises membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com. The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

