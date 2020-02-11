Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and TerraForm Power (TERP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Infrastructure, with a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.03, close to its 52-week high of $55.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Pinnacle West Capital, and Edison International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.68.

TerraForm Power (TERP)

Barclays analyst Moses Sutton maintained a Hold rating on TerraForm Power yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.75, close to its 52-week high of $19.82.

Sutton has an average return of 29.2% when recommending TerraForm Power.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is ranked #1775 out of 5894 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TerraForm Power with a $18.15 average price target.

