Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marathon Oil (MRO) and TransAlta (TAC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marathon Oil (MRO)

BMO Capital analyst Phillip Jungwirth assigned a Hold rating to Marathon Oil today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.78, close to its 52-week high of $13.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungwirth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 42.8% success rate. Jungwirth covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pioneer Natural, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Diamondback.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $13.52, which is a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

TransAlta (TAC)

In a report released today, Benjamin Pham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on TransAlta, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.26, close to its 52-week high of $10.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 78.9% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Northland Power, and AltaGas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransAlta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.57.

