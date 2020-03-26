Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on DTE Energy (DTE) and NextEra Energy (NEE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

DTE Energy (DTE)

In a report released today, Christopher Turnure from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on DTE Energy, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Turnure is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Turnure covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as CMS Energy, Evergy, and Spire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DTE Energy with a $135.38 average price target, implying a 47.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $225.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextEra Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $258.08.

