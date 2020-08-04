Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Telus (TU) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Telus (TU)

In a report released today, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Telus, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Cogeco Communications, and Shaw Communications.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.81, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Warburg Research analyst Malte Schaumann maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Schaumann is ranked #3181 out of 6850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $26.63 average price target, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.