Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Casa Systems (CASA) and Western Digital (WDC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Casa Systems (CASA)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Casa Systems. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Casa Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.07.

Western Digital (WDC)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on Western Digital today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $66.09 average price target.

