Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Greensky (GSKY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $142.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Christiansen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Christiansen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, CoStar Group, and Globant SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Automatic Data Processing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $178.75.

Greensky (GSKY)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Greensky, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.90, close to its 52-week low of $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 74.1% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greensky is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.67, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

