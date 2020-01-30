Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CGI Group (GIB) and Shopify (SHOP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CGI Group (GIB)

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Price from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on CGI Group, with a price target of C$106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Price is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Price covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Enghouse Systems, and Ether Capital.

CGI Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.41, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, PI Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$116.00 price target.

Shopify (SHOP)

In a report released yesterday, Todd Coupland from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Shopify, with a price target of $525.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $471.67, close to its 52-week high of $480.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Coupland is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Coupland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $449.60, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Loop Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

