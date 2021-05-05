Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and F5 Networks (FFIV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report issued on April 27, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $181.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 62.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $220.75, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $210.00 price target.

