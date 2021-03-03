Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Veeva Systems (VEEV), Digital Turbine (APPS) and CPI Aerostructures (CVU) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Veeva Systems, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $287.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 80.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $327.67.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Digital Turbine, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.02, close to its 52-week high of $102.56.

Moldow has an average return of 427.9% when recommending Digital Turbine.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1052 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Turbine with a $85.83 average price target.

CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on CPI Aerostructures yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Maxar Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

CPI Aerostructures has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

