Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on II-VI (IIVI) and Ion Geophysical (IO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

II-VI (IIVI)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on II-VI on February 9. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.41, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Ion Geophysical (IO)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Hold rating to Ion Geophysical today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 83.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ion Geophysical with a $4.00 average price target.

