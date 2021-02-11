Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Zillow Group Class A (ZG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class A on November 20 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $171.71, close to its 52-week high of $175.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Shutterstock, and Pinterest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.00, representing a -6.4% downside. In a report issued on November 6, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.