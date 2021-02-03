Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), Check Point (CHKP) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Spotify Technology SA. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $317.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 100.0% success rate. Marok covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two.

Spotify Technology SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $363.45, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Nordea Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Check Point (CHKP)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Check Point today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and PC Connection.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Check Point with a $137.25 average price target, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on January 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 65.8% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telephone & Data Systems, United States Cellular, and ATN International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a Hold with an average price target of $49.50.

