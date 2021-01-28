Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Facebook (FB) and Lam Research (LRCX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Facebook. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $334.09, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Lam Research. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $515.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $578.79 average price target, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

