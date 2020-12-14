Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Amphenol (APH) and Lumen Technologies (LUMN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Amphenol (APH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.27, close to its 52-week high of $135.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Amphenol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.14.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Hold rating on Lumen Technologies today and set a price target of $12.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.3% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as T Mobile US, Verizon, and ViaSat.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lumen Technologies with a $12.37 average price target.

