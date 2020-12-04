Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Celestica (CLS) and Descartes (DSGX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Celestica (CLS)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Chan from TD Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Celestica, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Chan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 77.4% success rate. Chan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, CGI Group, and Docebo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celestica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.69, representing a -4.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

Descartes (DSGX)

Raymond James analyst Steven Li reiterated a Hold rating on Descartes yesterday and set a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.65, close to its 52-week high of $63.11.

Li has an average return of 12.1% when recommending Descartes.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #669 out of 7127 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Descartes with a $57.26 average price target, which is a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

