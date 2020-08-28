Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marvell (MRVL), HP (HPQ) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Marvell, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.91, close to its 52-week high of $39.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.48, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

HP (HPQ)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on HP, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

HP has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.13, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Hold rating on Veeva Systems today and set a price target of $282.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $270.22, close to its 52-week high of $274.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $281.28, representing a 4.0% upside. In a report issued on August 26, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $261.00 price target.

