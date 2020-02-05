Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Chipotle (CMG) and Boot Barn (BOOT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $884.82, close to its 52-week high of $890.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.1% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $905.38, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $825.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boot Barn (BOOT)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Boot Barn today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Genesco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boot Barn with a $47.60 average price target, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.