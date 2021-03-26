Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Blink Charging Co (BLNK) and PaySign (PAYS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sameer Joshi maintained a Hold rating on Blink Charging Co today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.22.

Joshi has an average return of 266.5% when recommending Blink Charging Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Joshi is ranked #319 out of 7401 analysts.

Blink Charging Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50.

PaySign (PAYS)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on PaySign, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.07, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for PaySign with a $5.00 average price target, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

