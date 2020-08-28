Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Invesque (MHIVF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Invesque (MHIVF)

In a report issued on August 17, Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Hold rating on Invesque, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.00, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Blondeau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 42.1% success rate. Blondeau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Cominar Real Estate Investment, and Summit Industrial Income REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Invesque with a $3.16 average price target, representing a 50.5% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

