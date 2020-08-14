Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Walt Disney (DIS) and Implenia AG (IPLNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Cahall is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 49.7% success rate. Cahall covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walt Disney is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.12, which is a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #5133 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $48.00.

