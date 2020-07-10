Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) and United Parcel (UPS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released today, Brett Levy from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $387.04, close to its 52-week high of $394.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 59.4% success rate. Levy covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Bloomin’ Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $399.10, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

United Parcel (UPS)

In a report released today, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on United Parcel, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.4% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

United Parcel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $101.31, a -11.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

