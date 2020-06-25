Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Patterson Companies (PDCO) and Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Patterson Companies (PDCO)

In a report released today, Michael Minchak from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Patterson Companies, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.57.

Patterson Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.29, representing a -2.2% downside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $21.00 price target.

Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Disposal Services, with a price target of $30.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.3% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Advanced Disposal Services is currently a Hold rating.

