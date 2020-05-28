Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Picks

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

In a report released today, John Daniel from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Oilfield Services, with a price target of $4.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Daniel is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.5% success rate. Daniel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Ranger Energy Services, and Key Energy Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.41.

Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

In a report released today, John Watson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Patterson-UTI, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Watson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -32.9% and a 17.6% success rate. Watson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, KLX Energy Services Holdings, and Precision Drilling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Patterson-UTI with a $2.70 average price target, a -34.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

